Pentciton to identify for lake-to-lake cycling route

Penticton will be looking to establish a lake-to-lake cycling route. Council will hear a plan to do so at the next meeting on June 18. (Photo from Unsplash)

The City of Penticton could soon have a lake-to-lake cycling route.

On June 18 at the regular meeting, council will see a draft plan to identify the route which was created by city-hired CTQ Consultants and Drdul Community Transportation Planning.

“The proposed route will form the spine of the city’s cycling network, making it safe for people of all ages and abilities to cycle to many amenities and destinations throughout the city,” said city engineer Ian Chapman in a release. “It will also provide an important link to the regional Kettle Valley Railway trails.”

READ MORE: Like a coat check for bikes – the Bike Valet returns to Penticton

The release states that consultants will work with affected residents, businesses and the community-at-large to review the options for the route based on the preliminary concept in the 2012 Cycling Plan Update to determine a recommendation.

“Communities are embracing cycling routes to encourage a healthy lifestyle, support green transportation options, increase the city’s vibrancy and of course, make cycling safe for everyone,” said Chapman in the release. “To realize the benefits of these networks means some compromise as parking and traffic lanes may be impacted in some sections. Our plan is to try to minimize the impact through creative design and we look forward to working with citizens on solutions.”

Photo from City of Penticton

Anyone in the affected areas along the route, as well as the general community, will be able to provide feedback in multiple forms, with the city planning mailouts, a survey and open houses to involve the community in the development of the route. Information about the plans will be available on www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.

“There has been interest in this route for many years, but it has taken time to move it forward,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in the release. “With the direction set in our draft Official Community Plan and growing support for active transportation in communities across Canada, it’s timely for Penticton to invest in this type of infrastructure.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.