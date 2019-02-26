Peninsula speed skaters aim to slide to success at Provincials

Zachary Ziegler, with his teammates Kyle and Kieran Brown of the Peninsula Speed Skating Club. (Peninsula Speed Skating Club)

Three skaters from The Peninsula Speed Skating Club head to Prince George March 2 and 3 to compete against the fastest skaters in the the province for the BC Short Track Speed Skating Championships. The skaters train with the Peninsula Speed Skating Club at the Panorama Recreation Centre.

Kyle and Kieran Brown, 15 year-old twin brothers who have both been skating for a decade, will compete in their fourth provincial championship. Both skaters are keen to improve on their top 10 ranking from last year’s championships.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria siblings score matching wrestling gold medals

Coach Brenda Hennigar thinks they have an excellent chance of making it onto the podium.

“With both brothers having skated three personal best times each in their last competition, they’re hoping to build on that momentum and move up in the provincial rankings with an eye on securing a qualifying spot for the Western Canadian Short Track Championships being held later next month, in Grand Prairie, Alberta.”

Also competing will be 11 year-old Zachary Ziegler.

RELATED: Little Saanich speed skaters make big strides

“This will be a learning experience for Zachary to compete in a competition at this level. Zachary has come a long way from the first time he tried speed skating, and struggled to skate a lap without falling,” says Hennigar.

Ziegler’s coach says she hopes he focuses on enjoying the experience and improving his personal best times, as much as trying to get on the podium.

All three skaters successfully secured their entry into the provincial championships at their first attempt, during a competition held in the Fraser Valley last October.

nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter