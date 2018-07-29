Peggy Peat passes away at 90

Dance legend Peggy Peat passes away at the age of 90. (Contributed)

Local dance legend Peggy Peat passed away Saturday evening after a battle with cancer.

She was 90-years-old.

“It is with very sad hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Peggy Peat,” read an announcement made on the Peggy Peat School of Dance Facebook page.

“She put up a good fight until the end and passed very peacefully with family by her side,” it read.

Peat was born March 16, 1928.

She opened her first dance school in Moose Jaw in 1950 and later opened the school in Maple Ridge in 1970.

Tributes poured in on Facebook for the beloved dance teacher.

“Peggy lived her life doing what she loved, instilling the love of dance into generations of young dancers. We will continue her legacy and spread her love of children and joy of dance to all,” continued the statement on Facebook asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to B.C. Children’s Hospital.

The statement thanked everyone for their love and support and finished with the hashtag #dancelikepeggyswatching.

• More to come