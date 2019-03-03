Pedestrian taken to hospital after being stuck in Colwood Saturday night

Emergency services were called at 10:20pm to Sooke Road and Kelly Road

Sooke road and kelly road where the incident occured (Google Maps)

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Colwood last night.

Colwood Fire received a call about a single pedestrian being struck at 10:20pm on Kelly Road and Sooke Road. An off-duty nurse was on-scene performing CPR prior to emergency services’ arrival, assistant fire chief Greg Chow said.

ALSO READ: Five pedestrias killed across Greater Victoria in the last 12 months

ALSO READ: Police confirm 62-year-old Saanich woman was likely in crosswalk when struck

The patient was conscious when an ambulance took them to hospital, Chow said, adding nine personnel were on scene for an hour.

Information on the driver was not immediately available, but Chow said the vehicle remained on site.

More to come.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter