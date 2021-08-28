Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by camper van in Qualicum Beach

Police and passersby are shown near the Petro-Canada station in Qualicum Beach after a camper van struck a pedestrian, who was taken to hospital in Victoria, on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Mara Wilson/Facebook photo)

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries after he was struck by a camper van Saturday in Qualicum Beach.

The incident took place in the area near a Petro-Canada station, located at the corner of Harlech Road and Memorial Avenue.

Cpl. Travis Strong of the Oceanside RCMP said: “I can confirm a camper van struck a male pedestrian who was standing next to his own car. The pedestrian was not dragged and was found in front of his vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to Victoria General Hospital where he is in stable, but serious, condition.”

Strong said bystanders convinced the driver to stop two blocks away and they stayed with the driver until police arrived. A roadside screening device was administered, the driver blew a ‘zero’, meaning no alcohol was detected.

“We received information from several witnesses and the investigation is currently ongoing,” said Strong.

READ MORE: Quick-thinking police officer uses cruiser to put brakes on runaway car near Nanoose Bay

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News