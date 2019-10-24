Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after being struck by vehicle in Penticton

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital with minor injuries

A pedestrian in his 70s was taken to hospital after being struck by a pickup truck on Thursday afternoon.

The man was crossing Okanagan Ave. East and Camrose Street on his scooter around 2:30 p.m. when he was hit by a truck crossing Okanagan Ave E.

Wally Steele, the man’s son, was with him at the time of the incident and said his dad didn’t appear to be seriously injured.

A police officer on scene said it’s the second accident to happen at the intersection in the past two weeks.

“This is something I’m going to have to start checking with the city about,” said RCMP Const. Brad Caruso. “It should be a roundabout.”

It’s unclear if charges will be laid.