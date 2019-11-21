Pedestrian suffers ‘life threatening’ injuries after being hit by train in Surrey

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of 53rd Avenue and 184th Street

Emergency crews on scene of a crash between a pedestrian and a train in Cloverdale on Wednesday, Nov. 21. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)

Surrey RCMP say a male pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a train in Cloverdale Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m on Nov. 20, near the intersection of 53rd Avenue and 184th Street.

Police say initial indications are that “serious and potentially life threatening injuries have been sustained by the male pedestrian.”

Road closures were in effect for several hours as police investigated, between 50th and 54th avenues, but roads have since been reopened.

“The investigation into the collision is in its early stages,” said Surrey RCMP Sergeant Mel Wong, in a release. “Investigators are seeking witnesses who observed the collision to contact the Surrey RCMP.”

Anyone with more information about this incident, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey RCMP for more details.

More to come.

