Pedestrian struck on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Paramedics, fire crews, and RCMP are on scene

Paramedics are on scene after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 97 just before the intersection with Highway 33. The vehicle was in the northbound lanes.

Kelowna RCMP and fire department are also on scene.

The pedestrian appears to have been struck as the vehicle attempted to turn left onto Hwy 97.

Paramedics are treating the pedestrian who has been stretchered into an ambulance and taken to hospital.

RCMP have taken over the scene. A police cruiser is blocking a single lane of northbound traffic. Expect delays as traffic in the area is heavy.

Highway 97 heading north delayed as crews respond to a pedestrian struck just before the Highway 33 intersection. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/jycmvILrPG — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) September 23, 2020

Kelowna Capital News