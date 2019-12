Traffic down to one lane southbound as police investigate.

Police investigate after a pedestrian was struck on Golden Ears Way. (Phil Melnychuk - THE NEWS)

A pedestrian has been struck near the bridge on Golden Ears Way in Maple Ridge, according to reports.

RCMP responded around 2 p.m. Friday and closed the road to one southbound lane, near the off ramp at the north end of the Golden Ears Bridge.

No injuries have been reported and an ambulance did not attend.

• More to follow.

