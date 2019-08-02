Pedestrian struck on Eric Road in Saanich

Emergency crews respond to an incident on Eric Road in Saanich on Friday afternoon. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Saanich was taken away in an ambulance Friday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, at Eric Road and Livingstone Avenue, at about 3 p.m. A driver in a black vehicle turning right onto Eric Road from Livingstone Avenue struck the pedestrian, according to Const. Graham Walker with the Saanich Police Department.

Police believe the pedestrian’s injuries are minor.

No side walk and a poor sightline led to the crash, Walker said. The driver will be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The road was mostly reopened by about 3:30 p.m.

Eric Road in Saanich is blocked off right now following an incident. Police, fire and ambulances are on scene. #yyjtraffic @saanichnews pic.twitter.com/i2TfoXgTJv — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) August 2, 2019

