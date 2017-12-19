Pedestrian struck on Channel Parkway

A pedestrian was taken to hospital believed to have suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on the Channel Parkway.
RCMP said a male pedestrian suffered severe head trauma and was transported to hospital after a motor vehicle incident on Tuesday morning on the Channel Parkway just south of Duncan Avenue West, between Skaha Ford and GardenWorks. The incident took place in the northbound lane and traffic analysts are on scene.
Traffic is being allowed through the incident area but only in the southbound lanes and the inside (passing lane) on the northbound side of the Channel Parkway. RCMP advise to drive slowly and proceed carefully through the area as they work.