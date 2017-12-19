Pedestrian struck on Channel Parkway

A RCMP officer at the scene of a motor vehicle incident, looking south on the Channel Parkway near Duncan Avenue West. A pedestrian was taken to Penticton Regional Hospital on Tuesday morning after an incident on the Channel Parkway. Mark Brett/Western News

A pedestrian was taken to hospital believed to have suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on the Channel Parkway.

RCMP said a male pedestrian suffered severe head trauma and was transported to hospital after a motor vehicle incident on Tuesday morning on the Channel Parkway just south of Duncan Avenue West, between Skaha Ford and GardenWorks. The incident took place in the northbound lane and traffic analysts are on scene.

Traffic is being allowed through the incident area but only in the southbound lanes and the inside (passing lane) on the northbound side of the Channel Parkway. RCMP advise to drive slowly and proceed carefully through the area as they work.