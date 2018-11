RCMP are on scene and traffic is being diverted

Mission RCMP are currently on scene at a serious motor vehicle accident, involving a pedestrian, that occurred tonight (Nov. 25) at about 6:15 p.m. on Cedar Street near 10th Ave.

There are few details and no information about any injuries at this time.

Cedar Street is currently closed in that area and motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

Mission Traffic Services and ICARS are on scene investigating the accident.

More information to come.