A pedestrian has been struck by a vehile on Benvoulin Road in Kelowna, B.C. (Photo - Michael Rodriguez)

Pedestrian struck on Benvoulin Road in Kelowna

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on May 13

  • May. 13, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An individual riding a electric wheelchair was struck by a vehicle on Benvoulin Road near K.L.O. Road about 1 p.m., Wednesday.

Kelowna RCMP, BC Ambulance and the Kelowna Fire Department are currently on the scene.

The individual was struck while heading north on Benvoulin. A wheel from the electric wheelchair was knocked off in the incident.

Traffic is down to one lane each way on Benvoulin, backed up significantly, but moving.

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Twitter

Kelowna Capital News

