Pedestrian struck on Benvoulin Road in Kelowna

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on May 13

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehile on Benvoulin Road in Kelowna, B.C. (Photo - Michael Rodriguez)

An individual riding a electric wheelchair was struck by a vehicle on Benvoulin Road near K.L.O. Road about 1 p.m., Wednesday.

Kelowna RCMP, BC Ambulance and the Kelowna Fire Department are currently on the scene.

The individual was struck while heading north on Benvoulin. A wheel from the electric wheelchair was knocked off in the incident.

Traffic is down to one lane each way on Benvoulin, backed up significantly, but moving.

Crews responding to Benvoulin near KLO for a pedestrian struck. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/y8NH5mDIU7 — michael rodriguez, but a little farther away (@MichaelRdrguez) May 13, 2020

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Kelowna Capital News