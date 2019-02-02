Pedestrian struck Kenmore and Tyndall, Saanich police say avoid area

Saanich police say to stay away from Feltham and Tyndall in Saanich after a pedestrian was struck Saturday morning. (Google maps)

Saanich police are asking the public to stay away from the area of Kenmore Road and Tyndall Avenue after a pedestrian was struck Saturday morning.

Police received a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Sgt. Brad Brajcich of Saanich Police said a minivan hit a woman who is approximately 60 years old. Police are unsure as to whether or not she was in the crosswalk. Police said the driver is being cooperative and that both the driver and woman are residents of Gordon Head.

The woman is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to Brajcich.

Emergency services are on scene and roads in the area will be closed for at least another hour, Brajcich said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are using a drone to take pictures and recreate the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and take an alternate route. Any witnesses are being asked to contact Saanich police.

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the intersection as Feltham Road and Tyndall Avenue. It has been updated with the correct intersection.

