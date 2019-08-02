Pedestrian struck, injured while crossing highway at 70 Mile

Victim is in hospital in serious but stable condition

A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital after being struck by a truck hauling a travel trailer on Highway 97 at 70 Mile House.

The accident happened at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Clinton RCMP report that a 24-year-old female pedestrian was crossing the highway when she was struck. BC Ambulance Service attended the scene and the pedestrian was airlifted to hospital, where she is in serious but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Clinton RCMP at (250) 459-2221. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

editorial@accjournal.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Another rock slide on Highway 4 cuts off Tofino-Ucluelet
Next story
TNRD supports bill that calls for stiffer penalties for looters

Just Posted

Most Read