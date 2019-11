Single vehicle rollover occurred at the front entrance of the Service BC building

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Port Alberni on Thursday (Nov. 7) morning.

Port Alberni Fire Department (PAFD), RCMP and BC Ambulance Services responded to a single vehicle rollover at the front entrance of the Service BC building on Wallace Street and Eighth Avenue at around 9 a.m.

According to PAFD, the vehicle struck a pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle had to be extricated by crews.

More to come.