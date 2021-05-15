Pedestrian struck in Pitt Meadows

Area near Airport way and Harris Road has been shut down by police

A pedestrian has been struck near Airport way and Harris Road in Pitt Meadows.

The area was closed to traffic Saturday afternoon by RCMP, who issued an advisory warning motorists to “expect lengthy delays and plan alternate routes”

Airport way at Harris Road is closed to traffic due to a pedestrian struck. Expect lengthy delays and plan alternate route. pic.twitter.com/4r5M6GPrw3 — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) May 15, 2021

Traffic was reportedly closed off in all directions and multiple first responder crews were on the scene.

