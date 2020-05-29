Pedestrian struck in late-night collision on Highway 1 in Hope

RCMP were on scene at the incident near Flood Hope Road where traffic was rerouted for eight hours

RCMP on scene on Highway 1 near Flood Hope Road where a pedestrian was struck around 11 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)

A pedestrian was struck following a collision on Highway 1 in Hope near Flood Hope Road late Thursday night.

A BC Ambulance crew that was returning to its station in Boston Bar came upon the scene near exit 168 and advised the person was struck on the highway, possibly by a semi truck, according to a witness.

Shortly after they confirmed the victim had died at the scene, the witness said.

RCMP Fraser Valley Traffic Services responded to the scene and closed the eastbound lanes while the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) attended the incident.

According to DriveBC, the incident had traffic rerouted for about eight hours from about 11 p.m. May 28 to 7 a.m. May 29 as Highway 1 was closed between exits 168 and 170. Traffic was being rerouted at exit 165.

The highway was reopened by 7 a.m. today.

Black Press has reached out to Fraser Valley Traffic Services for more info about the collision.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 Please use Exit 165, Flood Hope Rd, to divert the incident scene. Slow down upon approach and obey the directives of emergency personnel. https://t.co/DPplglaXDd — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 29, 2020

Hope Standard