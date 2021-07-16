Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigated a suspicious grass fire near Vernonâ€™s Department of National Defence army camp Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Black Press file photo)

Pedestrian struck in downtown Vernon

Emergency crews have blocked off the intersection of 30th Avenue and 30th Street

A downtown Vernon incident has closed a major intersection temporarily.

A pedestrian was hit shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 16.

Emergency crews have blocked off the intersection at 30th Avenue and 30th Street.

Vernon Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance crews are on scene.

