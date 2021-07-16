Pedestrian struck in downtown Vernon

Emergency crews have blocked off the intersection of 30th Avenue and 30th Street

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigated a suspicious grass fire near Vernonâ€™s Department of National Defence army camp Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Black Press file photo)

A downtown Vernon incident has closed a major intersection temporarily.

A pedestrian was hit shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 16.

Emergency crews have blocked off the intersection at 30th Avenue and 30th Street.

Vernon Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance crews are on scene.

READ MORE: Okanagan fires unattended as crews have ‘bigger fish to fry’

READ MORE: Rainbow crosswalk for Armstrong moves closer

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star