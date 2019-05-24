Pedestrian struck in Chilliwack suffered life-threatening injuries

83-year-old transported to hospital by air ambulance after Thursday incident on Keith Wilson Road

An 83-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle on Keith Wilson Road on Thursday.

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail confirmed the motor vehicle collision took place on Keith Wilson near Peach Road.

General duty officers arrived on the scene to find the man injured. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is co-operating with police. There were also other witnesses to the accident.

A portion of the road was briefly blocked off, and the RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) are investigating.

BC Ambulance attended the scene and the Chilliwack Fire Department established a landing spot on the school yard at Unsworth elementary. The patient was then transported by air ambulance to Royal Columbian Hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, several people posted about difficulties being a pedestrian on this stretch of Keith Wilson Road.

“Keith Wilson is so scary,” Courtney Isaak said. “I walk my kids to school along there and have had several close calls. The cross walk is terrible people blow right through. Usually on their phones. I really hope this gentleman is OK.”

“I agree they need to make that crosswalk more like the light up ones they have at Watson,” said Megan Trottier-Friesen said.

