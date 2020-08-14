Pedestrian struck downtown Vernon

First responders are on scene at 30th Avenue in Vernon after a pedestrian was struck shortly after 3:40 p.m., Friday (Aug. 14).
Traffic is being blocked in both lanes by emergency vehicles near the CIBC downtown.
More to come.
Emergency responders are on scene on Main Street near the CIBC, traffic affected
First responders are on scene at 30th Avenue in Vernon after a pedestrian was struck shortly after 3:40 p.m., Friday (Aug. 14).
Traffic is being blocked in both lanes by emergency vehicles near the CIBC downtown.
More to come.
Conditions were right for ignition from a cigarette
Renovations costly to prime minister's official government vacation property
The North Thompson Fish and Game Club hosted its first long range target rifle competition at the Gorman FSR range over the August long weekend.
A few of the things going on in Cowichan's business community
The intersection at Old Hope Princeton Way and 6 Avenue is under provincial jurisdiction
Pitt River salmon being killed by jet boats: Gerak
The Aug. 12 ace is Helen Bobbitt's fourth.