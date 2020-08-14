A pedestrian was struck near the CIBC on 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon Aug. 14, 2020. (Google Maps)

Pedestrian struck downtown Vernon

Emergency responders are on scene on Main Street near the CIBC, traffic affected

  • Aug. 14, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

First responders are on scene at 30th Avenue in Vernon after a pedestrian was struck shortly after 3:40 p.m., Friday (Aug. 14).

Traffic is being blocked in both lanes by emergency vehicles near the CIBC downtown.

More to come.

READ MORE: Vernon tech entrepreneur up for prestigious award

READ MORE: Westside fire nearly snuffed

Vernon Morning Star

Previous story
Beckett Park officially open in Maple Ridge
Next story
FOI documents offer closer look at cause of Elephant Hill wildfire

Just Posted

Most Read