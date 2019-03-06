Pedestrian struck by vehicle along Hammond Bay Road

Person hit in critical condition, road closed in both directions

Nanaimo RCMP closed Hammond Bay Road Wednesday, March 6, after a pedestrian was hit at the Brigantine Way intersection.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle this afternoon and Hammond Bay Road is closed to traffic in the area.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident happened Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. near Hammond Bay Road and Brigantine Drive.

A subsequent social media post from police noted that the injured party is in critical condition and has been transported to hospital.

Police, firefighters and paramedics are on scene. RCMP say the driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Police say more details will be provided when available.