Pedestrian struck by taxi in Newton expected to be OK

A pedestrian was hit by a taxi in Newton today but he is expected to be okay, police say.

The 35-year-old man was on 148th Street, crossing east on 72nd Avenue, when he was struck at about 7 a.m. Thursday morning. The taxi driver stayed at the scene and police are investigating.

Meantime, traffic slowed to a crawl Wednesday night after a pedestrian was reportedly struck on 152nd Street at 93rd Avenue.

So far this year six pedestrians have been killed and 11 seriously injured on Surrey’s streets. All told, there have been 18 traffic fatalities and 23 serious injuries in Surrey in 2017.

Ten pedestrians were killed in Surrey in 2016 and 20 were seriously injured. That year, Surrey recorded 14 fatalities and 29 people seriously injured in traffic crashes.

