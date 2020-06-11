Semi-trailer struck a pedestrian Thursday morning in Kelowna. Michael Rodriguez, Capital News.

Pedestrian struck by semi-trailer on Harvey Avenue

The incident occured just before 7 a.m. Thursday morning in Kelowna

  • Jun. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Just before 7 a.m., June 11, a semi-trailer reportedly hit a pedestrian on Harvey Avenue between Richter and Ellis Street.

RCMP and the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement remained on scene for more than two hours investigating the crash.

It’s unclear what happened; however, witnesses in the area said the pedestrian was rushed to hospital following the incident.

Traffic was backed up heavily in the area while emergency crews were on scene.

This incident occurred about 20 feet from where a cyclist was struck by a dump truck on June 4.

More to come.

READ MORE: Cyclist in serious condition after being hit by a dump truck in Kelowna

READ MORE: GoFundMe organized for cyclist hit by dump truck in Kelowna

