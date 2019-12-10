Pedestrian struck by motorist on McKenzie Avenue causes traffic delays Tuesday morning

A pedestrian was struck by a motorist Tuesday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m. on McKenzie Avenue at the intersection with Nelthorpe Street.
McKenzie at Nelthorpe was closed briefly, causing traffic delays, but has since reopened and traffic is flowing normally through the area.
Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich police, said the circumstances of the collision have not yet been reported but he noted that one person, the pedestrian, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
