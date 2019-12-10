McKenzie Avenue at Nelthorpe Street came to a standstill on Tuesday Morning, December 10, when a pedestrian was struck by a motorist. (Google)

Pedestrian struck by motorist on McKenzie Avenue causes traffic delays Tuesday morning

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries

A pedestrian was struck by a motorist Tuesday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m. on McKenzie Avenue at the intersection with Nelthorpe Street.

McKenzie at Nelthorpe was closed briefly, causing traffic delays, but has since reopened and traffic is flowing normally through the area.

Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich police, said the circumstances of the collision have not yet been reported but he noted that one person, the pedestrian, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

