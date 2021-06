Emergency crews on scene at Victoria collision

A pedestrian was struck by a double-decker bus Tuesday morning while attempting to cross Douglas Street in Victoria. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Emergency crews are on scene after a pedestrian was struck by a double-decker bus in Victoria.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross Douglas Street near Burnside Road East.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital.

More to come.

