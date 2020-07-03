Pedestrian struck by bus in uptown White Rock

A pedestrian has been struck by a bus in uptown White Rock.
Police issued a tweet about the “serious collision” just after 3 p.m.
Serious collision involving a pedestrian and a bus at North Bluff Rd & Johnston St. Expect closures/delays.
— White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) July 3, 2020
According to reports, the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on the southeast corner of the intersection of North Bluff Road and Johnston Road, and involved a female pedestrian.
More to come…
