A pedestrian was struck in uptown White Rock Friday (July 3) afternoon. (Contributed photo)

Pedestrian struck by bus in uptown White Rock

Collision occurred at North Bluff Road and Johnston Road

A pedestrian has been struck by a bus in uptown White Rock.

Police issued a tweet about the “serious collision” just after 3 p.m.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on the southeast corner of the intersection of North Bluff Road and Johnston Road, and involved a female pedestrian.

More to come…

tholmes@peacearchnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Peace Arch News

Comments are closed

Previous story
Port Alberni RCMP searching for missing man
Next story
B.C. Supreme Court dismisses claim against Island Corridor Foundation

Just Posted

Most Read