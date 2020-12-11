Pedestrian struck at Vernon mall

Injuries unknown at this time; second pedestrian struck in two days

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the Village Green Shopping Centre in Vernon Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

A second pedestrian in as many days has been struck by a vehicle in Vernon.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to calls of a woman struck by a vehicle out front the Royal Bank at the Village Green Shopping Centre around noon, Friday, Dec. 11.

Injuries are unknown at this point, but the victim was reportedly sitting up on her own albeit shaken.

Firefighters have since left the scene, but RCMP remain on scene.

Vehicular traffic at the shopping centre has been noticeably higher over the past week as Christmas shopping is well underway.

