Pedestrian struck at Ravine Way and Blanshard Street

A pedestrian was struck near Ravine Way and Blanshard Street late Thursday morning. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a driver at Ravine Way and Blanshard Street.

Saanich police officers, the Saanich Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service were on scene. The two northbound lanes of Blanshard Street were briefly blocked while emergency vehicles cleared the scene but traffic is now moving smoothly through the area.

Police confirmed that a pedestrian was struck by the driver of a grey SUV in the lane exiting the Gateway Village mall parking lot. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Crews are now only blocking off the left hand lane near the Gateway Village mall exit. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/v8TjYBpkq3 — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) January 9, 2020

