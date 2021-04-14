Emergency crews and animal control responding to a struck pedestrian and limping dog at Quadra and View streets Wednesday morning. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Emergency crews are responding to a pedestrian struck at Quadra and View streets in Victoria.

The 900-block of View Street is blocked to vehicle traffic.

The collision, according to the Victoria Police Department, involved one pedestrian and one motorist. It was not fatal but the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Victoria animal control was also on scene tending to a limping dog.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Transition Sooke calls for slower growth rate

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News