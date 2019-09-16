Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Surrey

Investigators were asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward

A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night near the intersection of 152 Street and 56 Avenue (Highway 10). (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services photo)

RCMP are looking for witnesses to a fatal collision in Surrey.

They say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday just after 10:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene near the intersection of 152 Street and 56 Avenue.

No information about the deceased was immediately released, and there was no indication from police whether any charges were pending.

A witness at the scene said the vehicle suffered extensive damage to the windshield, hood and roof.

He noted the pedestrian did not appear to have been in a crosswalk but just west of the intersection in the westbound lanes when they were struck. The intersection was closed in all directions for an extended period of time.

Investigators were asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or observed the vehicle prior to the collision, to contact the Surrey RCMP.

They were also seeking any available dash-cam video.

The Canadian Press, with files from South Fraser News Services

