Pedestrian reportedly hit in Surrey after two-vehicle crash

It happened near 138th Street and 74th Avenue Tuesday evening

A pedestrian was reportedly hit following a two-vehicle crash in near 138th Street and 74th Avenue Newton Tuesday evening (June 22). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A pedestrian was reportedly hit following a two-vehicle crash in Newton Tuesday evening (June 22).

A Black Press Media freelancer on the scene said a Ford Transit van and an Audi Q5 SUV collided and then one of the vehicles “struck a pedestrian before running over an electrical kiosk.”

He added the pedestrian was taken to hospital.

Initially there was a “significant” power outage in the area due to the crash, he said.

The freelancer added roads were closed in all four directions for hours while police investigated and repairs took place.

The Now-Leader has reached out to the Surrey RCMP.

More to come.

