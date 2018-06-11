Pedestrian reportedly hit by pickup truck in Surrey

Crash happened in Newton on Sunday morning

  • Jun. 11, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A pedestrian was reportedly taken to hospital Sunday after being struck by a Dodge pickup truck in Surrey.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near 72nd Avenue and 144th Street.

According to a witness, the female pedestrian suffered “serious” injuries, but they did not appear to be life-threatening.

Footage from the scene shows what appears to be another crash, involving a pickup truck and a black car.

RCMP closed the area for several hours while they investigated.

The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey RCMP for comment.

More to come.

Previous story
Highway 97 reopened just south of 83 Mile Creek Road
Next story
Power outage in Prince Rupert under investigation

Just Posted

Snow to hit Coquihalla, B.C. mountain passes

  • 9 hours ago

 

Vancouver Island teen makes it to prom days after her dress was stolen

 

Pedestrian reportedly hit by pickup truck in Surrey

  • 9 hours ago

 

June snow not uncommon at Okanagan ski hills

  • 9 hours ago

 

Most Read