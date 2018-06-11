Pedestrian reportedly hit by pickup truck in Surrey

Crash happened in Newton on Sunday morning

A pedestrian was reportedly taken to hospital Sunday after being struck by a Dodge pickup truck in Surrey.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near 72nd Avenue and 144th Street.

According to a witness, the female pedestrian suffered “serious” injuries, but they did not appear to be life-threatening.

Footage from the scene shows what appears to be another crash, involving a pickup truck and a black car.

RCMP closed the area for several hours while they investigated.

The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey RCMP for comment.

More to come.