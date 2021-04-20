Pedestrian killed in crash near Agassiz

Westbound Highway 1 traffic near Herrling Island is backed up a long way following a vehicle incident. (Photo/Trish Dunbar)

Police have confirmed a fatality following a collision near Herrling Island on Highway 1 on Thursday, April 15.

B.C. RCMP Traffic Services spokesperson Cpl. Mike Halskov told The Observer that a moving van struck a woman in her 50s who was walking along the shoulder of the highway. The moving van then struck another van, and the second van lost control, causing it to leave the highway and roll over.

The occupants of both vehicles sustained minor injuries. Westbound traffic from Hope to Chilliwack was stopped or slow-moving for several hours.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Traffic Services in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039. This case is under investigation.

Unless it is an emergency or the pedestrian is tending to a disabled vehicle, it is against the law for a pedestrian to walk along designated highways in the province.

