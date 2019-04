Accident happened at about 12:30 p.m.

Pedestrian was hit by a train in Maple Ridge. (Shane MacKichan)

A pedestrian has been killed by a train in Maple Ridge.

According to reports the accident happened at about 12:30 p.m. at the CP Rail crossing by Kanaka Creek Regional Park.

• More to follow.

mailto:cflanagan@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter