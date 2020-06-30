Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Gabriola Island, suspected impaired driver arrested

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

A person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident on Gabriola Island earlier this week, and RCMP arrested a suspect who they say may have been driving impaired.

According to a Gabriola Island RCMP press release, the incident happened Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Road.

“A young male victim was found with serious injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle,” the release noted.

RCMP say residents were first to render first aid to the person injured in the incident. Witnesses helped police identify the suspect vehicle and driver, who didn’t remain at the scene, and a suspect was arrested that night. Police “have now determined that impairment is believed to have been a factor in the collision.”

The victim was transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“This incident could have easily resulted in a tragic loss of life. As it is, the victim likely has a long road to recovery and the driver faces serious penalties for his alleged actions,” said acting Cpl. Patti Evans, Gabriola RCMP detachment commander, in the release.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact Gabriola Island RCMP at 250-247-8333.

READ ALSO: Body found at downtown bus exchange in Nanaimo, RCMP investigating

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin