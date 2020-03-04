Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run involving pickup truck in Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for witnesses and dashcam footage related to a hit-and-run collision that injured a 64-year-old pedestrian on Tuesday night.

APD Sgt. Judy Bird said the incident took place at about 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Cannon Avenue and McDougall Avenue in central Abbotsford.

She said a woman was walking in the crosswalk when she was struck by a dark pickup truck. The vehicle left the scene and was last seen heading south on McCallum Road.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Bird said.

She said the pickup truck had a canopy, and the letters “AZ” were in the licence plate, which might be from another province.

Bird said the APD is asking for the driver “to do the right thing” and come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Abbotsford News