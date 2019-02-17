Pedestrian in serious condition after hit by car downtown Abbotsford

A youth was also hit, suffered minor injuries, police say

A man is in serious condition and a youth suffered minor injuries after they were hit by a vehicle downtown Abbotsford.

The two were struck by a vehicle at Essendene and Montrose avenues at around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

The man was taken to hospital, and police closed the intersection while they investigate, police said in a Facebook post.

It isn’t immediately clear when the intersection will reopen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-859-5225.

Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.