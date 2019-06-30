Pedestrian in hospital after being hit in Pitt Meadows

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and taken to hospital by ambulance Sunday morning along Harris Road in Pitt Meadows, according to reports.
A ball cap and running shoes remained on the road at 122 Avenue, by a crosswalk and in front of a burgundy truck, which was behind yellow tape.
The collision occurred at around 10:25 a.m. Police officers were investigating in and around the truck. Blood appeared to be on the asphalt near the shoes.
The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is not known. However, a witness reported that emergency responders performed CPR.
• More details as they become available.
Â
@MapleRidgeNewsnewsroom@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter