Pedestrian in ‘critical condition’ following hit-and-run

RCMP asking for public's help following Sunday morning incident

A Quadra Island man is in critical condition following a hit-and-run, and police are asking for help from the public in the investigation.

Quadra Island RCMP said in a media release that a 38-year-old man was struck between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near the 1100 block of Heriot Bay Rd.

The pedestrian “is in critical condition and was airlifted to a larger centre” following the incident, according to the release.

Police urged the person responsible to come forward and asked anyone with information to call the Quadra Island RCMP or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line.