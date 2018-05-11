Traffic cam photo taken at 6:31 a.m. on May 11 shows police blocking traffic in all directions at 64th Avenue and King George Boulevard. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Pedestrian in critical condition after early morning crash in Surrey

Police have blocked traffic in all directions at 64th Avenue and King George Boulevard

  • May. 11, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

SURREY — Police have blocked traffic in all directions at 64th Avenue and King George Boulevard this morning after a crash involving a pedestrian.

RCMP say the crash happened at about 5:20 a.m. They say the driver remained on scene and the pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police say the road closures will be in effect for “quite some time” as the investigation continues.

More to come.

