Pedestrian hurt in ‘serious’ crash near Surrey-Delta border

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the victim sustained 'very serious' injuries

  • Oct. 24, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A pedestrian was reportedly rushed to hospital after being hit by a Dodge pickup truck near the Surrey-Delta border Tuesday night.

It happened near the 8900-block of Scott Road around 7:30 p.m.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the victim sustained “very serious” injuries. Police have not yet commented on the victim’s condition, but in a tweet, Delta Police referred to the crash as a “serious collision.”

Emergency crews from both Delta and Surrey responded to the scene.

The incident led to police closing Scott Road in both directions from 90th Avenue to Nordel Way.

Traffic analysts were called in to investigate the collision.

An update from Delta Police is expected later this morning.

More to come…

