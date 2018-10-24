Pedestrian hurt in ‘serious’ crash near Surrey-Delta border

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the victim sustained 'very serious' injuries

Police are investigating after a truck reportedly struck a pedestrian near the Surrey-Delta border on Tuesday (Oct. 23). (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

A pedestrian was reportedly rushed to hospital after being hit by a Dodge pickup truck near the Surrey-Delta border Tuesday night.

It happened near the 8900-block of Scott Road around 7:30 p.m.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the victim sustained “very serious” injuries. Police have not yet commented on the victim’s condition, but in a tweet, Delta Police referred to the crash as a “serious collision.”

TRAFFIC ALERT. Delta Police investigating a serious collision at 90 avenue and 120 street in North Delta. Both directions closed from Nordel Way to 90 avenue.

We are in the very early stages of the investigation and no further information is available at this time. — Delta Police (@deltapolice) October 24, 2018

Emergency crews from both Delta and Surrey responded to the scene.

The incident led to police closing Scott Road in both directions from 90th Avenue to Nordel Way.

Traffic analysts were called in to investigate the collision.

An update from Delta Police is expected later this morning.

More to come…