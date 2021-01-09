Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Mission last night

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Mission last night (Jan. 8).

The collision occurred at between 5 and 6 p.m. at the intersection of Wren Street and Scott Avenue, and a traffic-reconstruction investigation closed off sections of the road for several hours, according to a spokesperson for the Mission RCMP.

The spokesperson said the pedestrians is still in hospital, but their condition is stable. They said the driver stayed on scene and is co-operated with the investigation.

RELATED: Four serious collisions in Mission since Oct. 22

RELATED: Pedestrian struck by tanker on Lougheed Highway in Mission

Mission City Record