(File photo)

Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Mission last night

Pedestrian's condition stable in hospital, driver co-operating with police

  • Jan. 9, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Mission last night (Jan. 8).

The collision occurred at between 5 and 6 p.m. at the intersection of Wren Street and Scott Avenue, and a traffic-reconstruction investigation closed off sections of the road for several hours, according to a spokesperson for the Mission RCMP.

The spokesperson said the pedestrians is still in hospital, but their condition is stable. They said the driver stayed on scene and is co-operated with the investigation.

