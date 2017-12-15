A pedestrian was struck on Highway 97, in Vernon near the Prestige Inn around 1p.m. Friday afternoon. No one appeared to be seriously injured. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Pedestrian hit on Highway 97 in Vernon, across from London Drugs

Emergency vehicles attending to a pedestrian struck on Highway 97 in Vernon caused traffic to temporarily slow Friday afternoon. No one appeared to be seriously injured. RCMP are investigating the matter.

  • Dec. 15, 2017 12:00 a.m.
Morning Star Staff

