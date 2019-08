A witness said it may be a hit and run

Emergency responders assist a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

A pedestrian was struck Saturday evening on Highland Road and Bernard Avenue just before 7 p.m.

One witness said the driver is of the vehicle involved in the incident did not remain on scene.

Bernard Ave blocked off near Highland Road due to a pedestrian struck. Witnesses said it may have been a hit and run. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/USUWUbsMhC — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) August 18, 2019

More information will be provided as it becomes available.