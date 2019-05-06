A pedestrian was hit on the intersection of Birch Avenue and First Street on May 6. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Pedestrian hit on busy intersection in downtown 100 Mile House

RCMP, ambulance and 100 Mile Fire Rescue all at the scene

  • May. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The intersection of Birch Avenue and 1st Street is partially closed after a motor vehicle hit a pedestrian on May 6 roughly around 4:30 p.m.

“We got called to a pedestrian hit. A woman was struck in the intersection here, other than that we’re just here to help out with the scene,” said 100 Mile Fire Rescue Fire Chief Roger Hollander.

The RCMP confirmed a person was struck at the intersection but could not offer any more details at this time and are still investigating.

According to Hollander, the intersection is partially blocked off for safety reasons and precautions.

“This is notoriously a bad intersection,” said Hollander. “I don’t know what the circumstances of this particular case are but we certainly ask the public to exercise caution in town and recognize the speed limits as well.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Princeton one of the most affordable B.C. towns to house shop
Next story
Early Childhood Check-up Day on May 28 in Barriere

Just Posted

Most Read