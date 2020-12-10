Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Kalamalka Lake Road in Vernon

Southbound traffic was detoured around the incident, which took place just before 5 p.m. Thursday

Traffic was slowed on Kalamalka Lake Road after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at 11th Avenue just before 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the southbound lane of Kalamalka Lake Road in Vernon Thursday afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel attended the scene in the 1100 block of Kal Lake Road just before 5 p.m. Dec. 10. Southbound traffic was detoured around the scene and up 11th Avenue, while northbound traffic was moving with signalling help from responders.

Traffic has since started moving in both directions, but drivers are advised to use caution around any remaining emergency personnel.

There is no official word on the pedestrian’s condition, though reports are that the individual was conscious and upright following the incident.

READ MORE: Single-lane traffic on Westside Road due to police incident

READ MORE: Snow forecast for the Okanagan

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star