Pedestrian hit by police vehicle in Langley

Injuries described as serious, requiring surgery

A pedestrian suffered what were described as serious injuries when they were hit by a police vehicle in Langley on Saturday.

The incident is being investigated by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC, the independent civilian oversight agency.

Around 2:15 pm on Saturday, June 19, the IIO said an officer in an unmarked police SUV collided with a pedestrian at 202nd Street and 32nd Avenue.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries requiring surgery, the IIO said.

The agency is asking any person with relevant information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the online contact form at iiobc.ca.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

