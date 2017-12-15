Pedestrian hit at Scott Road near 72nd

A man was struck by an SUV Friday afternoon in the 7100-block of Scott Road. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP are investigating after an elderly man was struck by an SUV that was turning left in the 7100-block of Scott Road into a strip mall at about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

A freelance photographer said the victim was unconscious and suffered major head injuries. He was reportedly rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital in critical condition after paramedics and firefighters treated him at the scene.

The driver stayed on scene and is reportedly cooperating with police.

The Criminal Collision Investigating Team is on scene.

So far this year six pedestrians have been killed and 11 seriously injured on Surrey’s streets. All told, there have been 18 traffic fatalities and 23 serious injuries in Surrey in 2017.

Ten pedestrians were killed in Surrey in 2016 and 20 were seriously injured. That year, Surrey recorded 14 fatalities and 29 people seriously injured in traffic crashes.

