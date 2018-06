Pedestrian hit on the corner of Dewdney Trunk Road and 228th Street, Sunday. (THE NEWS/files)

A pedestrian was hit at the corner of Dewdney Trunk Road and 228th Street on Sunday evening, just after 9:10 p.m.

Ridge Meadows police, paramedics and Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue responded and treated the individual, who was “conscious and alert,” according to the fire department.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating.

• More to follow.